Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Steven Gerrard says he's in no rush to splash Rangers' Europa League cash in January since his squad have exceeded even his own expectations. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has made Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel his top January transfer target. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Scottish clubs will soon be barred from signing up some of Europe's top young talents under rules set to come into force after Brexit. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Celtic winger James Forrest has been ruled out of the 2 January visit to Rangers after suffering an injury setback. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic join Rangers, Hibs and Hearts in keeping tabs on Airdrie midfielder Thomas Robert, 20, who is the son of former Newcastle hero Laurent. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard knows the importance of having a homegrown hero as he details "high hopes" for teenage full-back Nathan Patterson. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power believes the unexpected challenges of Scottish football may have "caught out" his fellow Irishman Shane Duffy at Celtic. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link

Christopher Jullien has spoken of his relief at being able to exert some influence after returning to the Celtic backline following his absence. (Sunday Herald) external-link

Scotland could get an incredible World Cup qualifying boost with Denmark's Parliament set to vote on whether their national side should boycott the Qatar tournament. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers defender Michael Ball says watching Ibrox skipper James Tavernier reminds him of Manchester City's Kyle Walker but knows from experience how difficult it is to impress an England manager while playing in Scotland. (Sunday Mail) external-link