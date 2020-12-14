Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Joe Savage (left) played for a number of Scottish clubs, including East Stirlingshire

Former Montrose, East Stirlingshire and Arbroath player Joe Savage has been named as Hearts' sporting director.

The 36-year-old was the head of recruitment and chief scout at Preston North End having worked with the English Championship club's manager Alex Neil at Norwich and Hamilton.

Savage will take up his post in January, with Preston having confirmed external-link his departure on Friday.

"I am delighted to be coming back to Scotland," he told the Hearts website external-link .

"I look forward to putting the experience I have gained over my time down south and the network of contacts I have built to the best possible use at Hearts. I can't wait to get started."

Jim Jefferies will remain as an advisor to the board until the summer.

The former Hearts manager was brought in in July when the club then announced the search for a sporting director was on hold.

Chairman Ann Budge added: "We have been looking for the right candidate for our sporting director role for some time and I could not be happier with the appointment.

"Joe brings not only experience, but also an energy and determination to succeed that makes him an ideal fit as we further develop our football operation over the coming months and years."