Only three South Wales derbies in 25 years have been won by more than a single goal, with Swansea winning all three matches, in 1996, 2014 and 2020.

Swansea City's 2-0 win at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday was one of the most one-sided games between the two clubs in recent history.

Swansea's win over their bitter rivals was their most comfortable since a 3-0 victory in the Premier League in 2014.

Cardiff did not force Swans goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to make a save of note on Saturday, with only two shots on target against the Championship's meanest defence in a game where the visitors also had close to 60% possession.

Since a 4-1 Cardiff win in 1994, only this weekend's game, that top-flight encounter six years ago and a 3-1 Swansea success at Ninian Park in 1996 have have been won by more than a solitary goal.

There have been 22 south Wales derbies - including Welsh Cup and FAW Premier Cup meetings - in that period.

So why were the Swans so dominant in the latest encounter?

Humble Lowe has made Swansea better - boss Steve Cooper

Tactical triumph for Cooper over Harris

There is no denying that Swansea boss Steve Cooper has enjoyed his time in the south Wales derby, for he has won twice and drawn once in three games against the side from the Welsh capital.

Bluebirds boss Neil Harris has never beaten Swansea as a manager in four attempts in the Championship with Millwall and Cardiff, but he was upset with how Saturday's game unfolded.

A switch to 4-4-2 from 4-2-3-1 had paid off handsomely for Harris with Cardiff picking up 12 points from four games, but as they say, form goes out of the window in a derby game.

More pertinent than how good Cardiff had looked with a 4-4-2 was how ruthlessly Cooper exposed the system by playing three defensive-minded central midfielders.

Cardiff looked swamped and overrun in midfield, as evidenced by Will Vaulks being booked and Joe Ralls eventually getting sent off as Swansea were able to dominate the centre of the pitch, as Cardiff's manager admitted.

"Even though we had won four games before that, I look at myself with that," Harris told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's my team and we've been on a great run. I take responsibility for the performance and result today.

"I look at myself more than anything and think, 'Did I make the right team selection?

"Swansea played a back five and three holding midfield players to combat strengths of ours, being more front-foot and aggressive.

"We stuck with the same team, a front four, and it didn't really happen for us. But hindsight is wonderful. We all wish we had a crystal ball."

Swansea's head coach felt his side played exactly how they wanted to.

"We had to go and play the game and play our way," Cooper reflected.

"We weren't far off our best and we picked a good day to be like that.

"It's right up there because there's so much importance on the game.

"The result is the most important thing but to think we have done it in the way that we have - that's what I want us to be."

Jamal Lowe celebrates his opening goal in front of an empty stadium

Fatigue and fan absence hurt the hosts

A lack of fans has hurt clubs - financially and in terms of performance intensity - for months, but that hurt is never felt so acutely as in a derby.

Everyone in Wales knows the Cardiff City Stadium would have been full for Saturday's game and that the atmosphere would have been intense and hostile.

Would Swansea defender Ryan Bennett have escaped a second yellow card if 20,000 screaming Cardiff fans had been in attendance? Would Cardiff have plodded through the first half at such a low intensity if their supporters had been present? They will remain hypothetical questions.

This was the first away win in a south Wales derby in 10 years, so it is reasonable to wonder if the absence of a crowd played a part.

The Welsh Government has said it does not expect fans back before February, with the reverse fixture at the Liberty Stadium scheduled for Saturday, 20 March, 2021. In an ideal world, that game would be played in front of a full house with fans from both clubs present.

We can debate whether a lack of fans hurt Cardiff, but it is unquestionable fatigue did, at least according to their manager.

Swansea's excellent and consistent form since the start of the season has allowed Cooper to continually tinker with his starting XI and allow many players periods of rest.

Cardiff's poor start - which left Harris answering questions on his future - meant that when he found a successful formula, he stuck with it, selecting the same side for five successive matches.

The Bluebirds lost and they also lost a key player, Wales striker Kieffer Moore, to a hamstring injury.

"It's a very difficult one [team selection]. I know there is going to be some fatigue and you're playing in a big game," Harris reflected.

"Fifth game in a row, did we have the energy levels? I look at myself for that, for sure.

"Swansea were better than us. It pains me to say that to our fanbase."

I hate this feeling and I'm gutted for the fans - Cardiff boss Neil Harris

Cardiff fans can cling to history books

Swansea are now unbeaten in four successive games with the Bluebirds, with Cardiff's last victory coming courtesy of a Steven Caulker goal in the Premier League in 2013.

That was in the same season that Swansea hammered Cardiff 3-0 in the return, but therein lies the consolation for Cardiff fans.

Because the most telling South Wales derby statistic is this one: in 63 league meetings between Cardiff and Swansea stretching back 108 years, no side has ever done the double and won both league games.

So history tells us Swansea will not win the reverse game.

However, that will only provide fleeting comfort to Cardiff after Swansea's dominant display. For now, the bragging rights belong to the Swans.