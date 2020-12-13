Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Petr Cech (right) with Chelsea's first-choice keeper Edouard Mendy

Petr Cech is set to play for Chelsea's development squad in a Premier League 2 fixture against Tottenham on Monday.

The 38-year-old keeper retired from playing at the end of the 2018-19 season after a stint at Arsenal.

He then became Chelsea's technical and performance adviser before being named in the club's Premier League squad in October as "emergency cover".

Cech has been involved in training with former team-mate and Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's first-team squad.

However, it is believed a first-team comeback is unlikely as he is considered fifth choice behind Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero and Karlo Ziger.

Former Czech Republic international Cech spent 11 years as a player at Stamford Bridge, winning 13 trophies, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He last played for the Blues in the 3-1 win over Sunderland in May 2015, before joining London rivals Arsenal.

Cech's last competitive game was the Europa League final in May 2019, which the Gunners lost to Chelsea.