Jamal Lowe: Work-rate meant goals would come, says Swansea City derby hero

Swansea City's derby hero Jamal Lowe says Steve Cooper's team are targeting automatic promotion from the Championship finish this season.

Lowe, 26, scored both goals as Swansea eased to victory over neighbours Cardiff City on Saturday.

The ex-Wigan forward says that after last season's play-off defeat to Brentford, Cooper's players have eyes on a top two finish with the Swans currently third, a point behind second.

"That's where we want to be," he said.

"Everyone wants to be there. The lads finished in the play-offs last season and everyone wants to be one better.

"We have pretty much played everyone (in the Championship) now. We have seen the quality teams but we are one of them. We are up there and we deserve to be up there."

The Cardiff victory briefly lifted Swansea into the automatic promotion places until Bournemouth's thrashing of Huddersfield saw them drop back to third.

Cooper has won two and drawn one of his three south Wales derbies without conceding a goal, while Swansea have not lost to their rivals since a Steven Caulker goal gave the Bluebirds victory in a Premier League meeting in 2013.

"It's good that we have given the fans something to be happy about and be proud about," Lowe added.

"The boys are playing well. It's all starting to flow, starting to click, so hopefully we can continue this form."

Lowe has been regularly praised by Cooper for his contribution to Swansea's cause since his £800,000 close-season move from Wigan.

The former non-league player has spent most of his career on the wing but has been asked to play in a front two by Swansea.

Lowe had scored only two goals in 18 appearances before the weekend and had gone 10 games without finding the target.

"There has been a few weeks gone by where I have had a few chances or I could have scored," Lowe said.

"But I knew a day like this is was around the corner. It's all about keeping that work-rate up.

"I know if I keep bringing the energy and work-rate, it will fall for me eventually. That's been my thing from day one - work as hard as I can and the chances will come."