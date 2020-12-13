Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Alfredo Morelos (right) was booked for his challenge on Mark Connolly

Steven Gerrard has defended Alfredo Morelos amid claims the Rangers striker should have been sent off for elbowing in the 2-1 win over Dundee United.

The Colombian was booked by Steven McLean after his arm connected with centre-back's Mark Connolly's face as they challenged for a high ball.

It came after only 12 minutes with the sides tied at 0-0 and Gerrard believes it was the right decision.

"I didn't see an elbow," the Rangers manager said.

"If you look at him again, there's no elbow there. The referee saw it and dealt with it. It was a foul and a yellow card and it's been dealt with."

Morelos cut a frustrated figure as he was taken off with 17 minutes remaining and his run of games without scoring has now extended to six.

The 24-year-old passed up a couple of chances at Tannadice, but Gerrard said: "He's not the first centre-forward that this has happened to. They have phases where they are not in top form.

"He is working hard, he's doing a job for the team. His all-round play is good, he's just maybe lacking that wee bit of confidence in front of goal. I'm sure it will turn."

It was captain James Tavernier who opened the scoring before supplying the free-kick delivery for Connor Goldson's winner after Liam Smith equalised.

"Just 'wow' in terms of the goal," Gerrard said of the right-back's 17th of the season. "It's a world-class execution from a free-kick.

"It doesn't matter who you are or who you're playing for, when you can deliver free-kicks like that, they are world-class moments and he comes big again for the second goal with the assist."

Rangers are 13 points clear of reigning champions Celtic, but Gerrard urged caution.

"We are in December," he stressed. "It's a fantastic effort from the players but it's about taking each challenge as it comes and this was a real tricky one today."