Tyrese Campbell: Stoke City striker could be out for season with knee injury
Last updated on .From the section Stoke
Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.
The 20-year-old landed awkwardly in the second half of Tuesday's home defeat by Cardiff City.
Campbell, who came through Manchester City's academy, has scored seven goals in 19 games for the Championship side this campaign.
"It's a cruel blow for us but even more so for Tyrese, a young man with a great future," manager Michael O'Neill said.