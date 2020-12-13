Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Tyrese Campbell made his debut for Stoke in 2018

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 20-year-old landed awkwardly in the second half of Tuesday's home defeat by Cardiff City.

Campbell, who came through Manchester City's academy, has scored seven goals in 19 games for the Championship side this campaign.