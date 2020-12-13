Last updated on .From the section Barrow

League Two Barrow have parted company with manager David Dunn after nine games without a win.

Dunn, 40, only won two of his 22 games in charge after taking over in July for their return to the English Football League.

A 4-2 defeat at Crawley Town on Saturday left The Bluebirds 21st in the division and only out the relegation zone on goal difference.

Assistant manager Rob Kelly will take temporary charge of the first team.

