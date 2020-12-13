Peter Beadle only became Barnet manager in August

National League Barnet have sacked manager Peter Beadle after a nine-game winless run.

The 48-year-old replaced Darren Currie in August but only won four of his 16 games in charge.

Barnet, 20th in the table, lost 6-0 at Chesterfield on Saturday and have not won in the league since 13 October.

"The club would like to place on record its gratitude and thanks to Peter for all of his hard work during what has been a tough period," a statement said.

"Peter is very much someone who will always be welcome at The Hive London and we wish him well for the future."