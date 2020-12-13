Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Diogo Jota has scored nine goals since joining Liverpool from Wolves

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will be out for at least six weeks because of a knee injury.

The Portuguese 24-year-old was injured playing against Midtjylland in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"It's worse than we first thought, but better than we then thought," Reds manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports.

"There was the potential for surgery, but there's no surgery needed. He will be out for a while. We don't know exactly."

Jota has scored nine goals since joining the Reds from Wolves in September.

His absence adds to a Liverpool injury list that includes defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Konstantinos Tsimikas, and midfielders James Milner, Thiago Alcantara and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were able to return from spells on the sidelines for Sunday's Premier League match at Fulham.