Rangers stunned Glasgow City with a 5-0 win away from home to overtake the title holders at the top of the SWPL.

City, bidding for a 14th title in a row, drop to second on goal difference after a chastening defeat in between their Champions League last-32 games with Sparta Prague.

Celtic are two points back in third after a 5-0 hammering of Motherwell.

Hibernian are fourth after beating Forfar Farmington 3-0, while Spartans edged out Hearts 2-1.

Glasgow City's defeat at Broadwood is a blow ahead of Wednesday's second leg at home to Sparta, with Scott Booth's side looking to recover from a 2-1 defeat last week.

Rangers were 3-0 ahead through Megan Bell, Kirsty Howat and Zoe Ness, before Lizzie Arnott and Carly Girasoli netted after the break.

Sarah Ewans scored a double for Celtic, with their other goals coming from Lisa Robertson, Rachel Donaldson and Chloe Craig.

All Hibs' goals came in the first half, through Leah Eddie, Siobhan Hunter and Carla Boyce.

Alana Marshall scored with final kick of game to secure Spartans a win in the Edinburgh derby after Hearts' Lia Tweedie cancelled out Caley Gibb's opener.