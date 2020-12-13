Match ends, Genoa 1, Juventus 3.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to earn a Serie A victory for Juventus at struggling Genoa.
With the tally level, Ronaldo scored after a foul on Juan Cuadrado then made certain of the points after Alvaro Morata was brought down.
Paulo Dybala had given Juve the lead, only for Stefano Sturaro to equalise for the home side.
Juventus sit fourth in the table, three points behind leaders AC Milan, who play Parma later on Sunday.
Genoa are 19th, a point ahead of bottom side Crotone.
Earlier on Sunday, Inter Milan won 3-1 at Cagliari to maintain their place in second spot, a point ahead of Napoli and Juventus.
Line-ups
Genoa
- 1PerinBooked at 88mins
- 5GoldanigaBooked at 15mins
- 13BaniBooked at 90mins
- 55Masiello
- 88Pellegrini
- 8Lerager
- 21RadovanovicSubstituted forCasoat 82'minutes
- 65RovellaSubstituted forPandevat 82'minutes
- 27SturaroSubstituted forBehramiat 66'minutes
- 9ScamaccaSubstituted forDestroat 66'minutes
- 37PjacaSubstituted forShomurodovat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Behrami
- 16Zajc
- 18Ghiglione
- 19Pandev
- 23Destro
- 24Melegoni
- 30Caso
- 32Paleari
- 38Zima
- 61Shomurodov
- 90Dumbravanu
- 99Czyborra
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 4de LigtSubstituted forDragusinat 90'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 12Lobo Silva
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 14McKennieBooked at 77mins
- 30BentancurBooked at 83mins
- 25RabiotBooked at 2minsSubstituted forMorataat 67'minutes
- 22ChiesaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 84'minutes
- 10DybalaSubstituted forKulusevskiat 83'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 8Ramsey
- 9Morata
- 13Danilo
- 33Bernardeschi
- 34Da Graca
- 37Dragusin
- 38Frabotta
- 39Portanova
- 44Kulusevski
- 45Israel
- 77Buffon
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home0
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Genoa 1, Juventus 3.
Booking
Mattia Bani (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mattia Bani (Genoa).
Post update
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lukas Lerager (Genoa).
Post update
Foul by Radu Dragusin (Juventus).
Post update
Eldor Shomurodov (Genoa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Radu Dragusin (Juventus).
Post update
Mattia Destro (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Radu Dragusin replaces Matthijs de Ligt.
Post update
Goal! Genoa 1, Juventus 3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Mattia Perin (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty Juventus. Álvaro Morata draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Mattia Perin (Genoa) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Weston McKennie.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Federico Chiesa.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Dejan Kulusevski replaces Paulo Dybala.