Italian Serie A
GenoaGenoa1JuventusJuventus3

Cristiano Ronaldo scores two penalties in Juventus win at Genoa

Last updated on .From the section European Football

European Football

Cristiano Ronaldo scores
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals for Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to earn a Serie A victory for Juventus at struggling Genoa.

With the tally level, Ronaldo scored after a foul on Juan Cuadrado then made certain of the points after Alvaro Morata was brought down.

Paulo Dybala had given Juve the lead, only for Stefano Sturaro to equalise for the home side.

Juventus sit fourth in the table, three points behind leaders AC Milan, who play Parma later on Sunday.

Genoa are 19th, a point ahead of bottom side Crotone.

Earlier on Sunday, Inter Milan won 3-1 at Cagliari to maintain their place in second spot, a point ahead of Napoli and Juventus.

Line-ups

Genoa

  • 1PerinBooked at 88mins
  • 5GoldanigaBooked at 15mins
  • 13BaniBooked at 90mins
  • 55Masiello
  • 88Pellegrini
  • 8Lerager
  • 21RadovanovicSubstituted forCasoat 82'minutes
  • 65RovellaSubstituted forPandevat 82'minutes
  • 27SturaroSubstituted forBehramiat 66'minutes
  • 9ScamaccaSubstituted forDestroat 66'minutes
  • 37PjacaSubstituted forShomurodovat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Behrami
  • 16Zajc
  • 18Ghiglione
  • 19Pandev
  • 23Destro
  • 24Melegoni
  • 30Caso
  • 32Paleari
  • 38Zima
  • 61Shomurodov
  • 90Dumbravanu
  • 99Czyborra

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 4de LigtSubstituted forDragusinat 90'minutes
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 14McKennieBooked at 77mins
  • 30BentancurBooked at 83mins
  • 25RabiotBooked at 2minsSubstituted forMorataat 67'minutes
  • 22ChiesaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 84'minutes
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forKulusevskiat 83'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 9Morata
  • 13Danilo
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 34Da Graca
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 39Portanova
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 45Israel
  • 77Buffon
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamGenoaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home3
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home0
Away10
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Genoa 1, Juventus 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Genoa 1, Juventus 3.

  3. Booking

    Mattia Bani (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mattia Bani (Genoa).

  6. Post update

    Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lukas Lerager (Genoa).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Radu Dragusin (Juventus).

  9. Post update

    Eldor Shomurodov (Genoa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Radu Dragusin (Juventus).

  11. Post update

    Mattia Destro (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Radu Dragusin replaces Matthijs de Ligt.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Genoa 1, Juventus 3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  14. Booking

    Mattia Perin (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Penalty Juventus. Álvaro Morata draws a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Mattia Perin (Genoa) after a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Weston McKennie.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Federico Chiesa.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Dejan Kulusevski replaces Paulo Dybala.

Top Stories