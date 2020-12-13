Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona, who have two games in hand, are nine points behind leaders Real Sociedad

Lionel Messi scored the only goal as Barcelona returned to winning ways with victory over struggling Levante.

Martin Braithwaite, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Antoine Griezmann all had chances but found keeper Aitor Fernandez in inspired form.

But there was little Fernandez could do when Messi struck from an angle after Frenkie de Jong's assist.

Levante's best chance fell to Jorge de Frutos, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied substitute Son right at the end.

Barca's fifth league win lifts them two places up the La Liga table to eighth before Wednesday's home match with leaders Real Sociedad (20:00 GMT).

Messi's finish was greeted with relief by his team-mates after a bad week for Ronald Koeman's side.

They followed up a surprise defeat at Cadiz last weekend with a 3-0 home setback to Juventus in the Champions League.

That defeat to Juve means Barcelona will be unseeded when the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League is made on Monday.

On Sunday, Levante were on course for a point after Fernandez made a string of fine stops.

He did well to push Griezmann's header away before Lenglet blazed a great chance over the bar.

Messi struck for the eighth time this season, to leave Levante 18th in the table, two points from safety.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Barcelona 1 ter Stegen

2 Dest

4 Araujo

15 Lenglet

18 Alba

5 Busquets Substituted for González at 58' minutes

21 de Jong Booked at 49mins

7 Griezmann Substituted for Umtiti at 89' minutes

14 Coutinho Substituted for Machado Trincão at 70' minutes

9 Braithwaite Booked at 87mins

10 Messi Substitutes 6 Aleñá

8 Pjanic

12 Puig

13 Murara Neto

16 González

17 Machado Trincão

19 Fernandes Siqueira

23 Umtiti

24 Firpo

26 Peña

28 Mingueza

29 De la Fuente Levante 13 Fernández

23 Andújar Moreno Substituted for Miramón at 68' minutes

15 Postigo

14 Nunes Vezo

19 Clerc

18 de Frutos Substituted for Hidalgo at 82' minutes

17 Vukcevic Booked at 42mins Substituted for Radoja at 68' minutes

12 Malsa

22 Melero Substituted for León at 82' minutes

21 Gómez Alcón

9 Martí Substituted for Morales at 68' minutes Substitutes 1 Ruiz Ojeda

2 Hidalgo

3 García Aranda

4 Suárez Pier

5 Radoja

6 Duarte

7 León

11 Morales

16 Rochina

20 Miramón

34 Cárdenas Referee: Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Barcelona 1, Levante 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Levante 0. Post update Attempt saved. Son (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Post update Corner, Levante. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti. Post update Corner, Levante. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti. Post update Attempt blocked. José Luis Morales (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Son. Post update Offside, Barcelona. Sergiño Dest tries a through ball, but Trincão is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Barcelona. Samuel Umtiti replaces Antoine Griezmann. Booking Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona). Post update Jorge Miramón (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Dani Gómez (Levante). Post update Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Son (Levante). Substitution Substitution, Levante. Son replaces Jorge de Frutos. Substitution Substitution, Levante. Sergio León replaces Gonzalo Melero. Post update Hand ball by Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona). Post update Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite. Post update Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward