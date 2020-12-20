Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

TEAM NEWS
Monday's game is likely to come too soon for injured Burnley pair Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dale Stephens.
Midfielder Jack Cork is not yet ready to make his first-team comeback from a fractured ankle.
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is hoping Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly will be fit.
Dendoncker went off injured at half-time against Chelsea in midweek, while Willy Boly ended the game nursing what appeared to be a hamstring problem.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Wolves surprised me with the way they came back from a goal down to beat Chelsea on Tuesday.
I'm not sure if the way that game went said more about the Blues than Nuno Espirito Santo's side but, either way, it was a very good comeback and end result.
I remain unconvinced by Wolves as an attacking force, or where their goals are going to come from, but they are still very solid. You could say exactly the same about Burnley, who just keep chipping away.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley's only win in their six Premier League matches against Wolves was 2-0 at Turf Moor in March 2019.
- That is Wolves' solitary defeat in 11 top-flight away games in this fixture (W5, D5).
- Both meetings last season ended 1-1, with the home side scoring an equalising penalty in stoppage time on both occasions.
Burnley
- The Clarets have earned nine points from their past six matches, only losing once.
- Burnley can equal the club Premier League record of three consecutive clean sheets. They have kept four in six league games since captain Ben Mee returned from injury.
- They are the division's lowest scorers, with six goals.
- Burnley have only scored seven goals in their past 10 home league fixtures, and never more than once.
- Dwight McNeil has equalled Ben Mee's record of playing in 70 consecutive Premier League matches for Burnley.
- Sean Dyche's only league defeat in eight games as Burnley manager against Wolves was by 1-0 in the top flight at Molineux in September 2018 (W3, D4).
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- With 20 points from 13 matches, Wolves have made their best start to a top-flight season since 1979.
- They have alternated between defeat and victory in their past seven away league games, losing 0-4 at Liverpool last time out. Wolves have not lost successive league away fixtures in 2020.
- Wolves can win four of their opening seven away fixtures in a top-flight season for the first time since 1970-71.
- Their last 83 goals in the Premier League have been scored by non-British or Irish players, excluding own goals.
- Adama Traore has gone 20 Premier League appearances without a goal or assist.