Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leander Dendoncker of Wolves could miss his first Premier League game for three months because of injury

TEAM NEWS

Monday's game is likely to come too soon for injured Burnley pair Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dale Stephens.

Midfielder Jack Cork is not yet ready to make his first-team comeback from a fractured ankle.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is hoping Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly will be fit.

Dendoncker went off injured at half-time against Chelsea in midweek, while Willy Boly ended the game nursing what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves surprised me with the way they came back from a goal down to beat Chelsea on Tuesday.

I'm not sure if the way that game went said more about the Blues than Nuno Espirito Santo's side but, either way, it was a very good comeback and end result.

I remain unconvinced by Wolves as an attacking force, or where their goals are going to come from, but they are still very solid. You could say exactly the same about Burnley, who just keep chipping away.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer Becky Hill

They also had six goals at this stage in 1970-71, a season which ended in relegation from the top flight

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's only win in their six Premier League matches against Wolves was 2-0 at Turf Moor in March 2019.

That is Wolves' solitary defeat in 11 top-flight away games in this fixture (W5, D5).

Both meetings last season ended 1-1, with the home side scoring an equalising penalty in stoppage time on both occasions.

Burnley

The Clarets have earned nine points from their past six matches, only losing once.

Burnley can equal the club Premier League record of three consecutive clean sheets. They have kept four in six league games since captain Ben Mee returned from injury.

They are the division's lowest scorers, with six goals.

Burnley have only scored seven goals in their past 10 home league fixtures, and never more than once.

Dwight McNeil has equalled Ben Mee's record of playing in 70 consecutive Premier League matches for Burnley.

Sean Dyche's only league defeat in eight games as Burnley manager against Wolves was by 1-0 in the top flight at Molineux in September 2018 (W3, D4).

Wolverhampton Wanderers