Gerard Houllier: Former Liverpool manager dies aged 73

Gerard Houllier celebrates Liverpool's cup treble in 2001 on an open-top bus parade with Steven Gerrard and Sami Hyypia
Gerard Houllier celebrates Liverpool's cup treble in 2001 on an open-top bus parade with Steven Gerrard and Sami Hyypia

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73.

The Frenchman managed the Reds from 1998-2004 and led them to five major trophies, including the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup treble in 2000-01.

Prior to Liverpool, Houllier managed Lens, Paris St-Germain and the French national team, and after leaving the Reds won two Ligue 1 titles at Lyon.

His last managerial job was at Aston Villa, but he left in 2011 after nine months, following heart problems.

In a statement, Liverpool said they were "deeply saddened" by Houllier's death.

"We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier," the club said.

"The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard's family and many friends."

Aston Villa said: "All at Aston Villa are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gerard Houllier, our manager during the 2010-11 season.

"Our thoughts are with Gerard's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."

Houllier made his managerial name with Lens and PSG in the 1980s before taking over the French national side in 1992.

However, after Les Bleus failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup finals - with Houllier blaming a mistake from winger David Ginola for their exit - he resigned from the role.

In 1998, he moved to England and took charge of Liverpool as joint manager alongside Roy Evans.

Evans resigned three months later and Houllier took sole charge, rebuilding the Reds and leading them to the unprecedented treble in the 2000-01 season.

2001: Owen scores two late goals for Liverpool to win FA Cup

In October 2001, he had open heart surgery after suffering from chest pains during a home match against Leeds, but returned to the dugout at Anfield and remained there for another three years before leaving in May 2004.

After leaving Liverpool, he led Lyon to two French titles before joining the French Football Federation in 2007, but he was enticed back into management by Villa in September 2010, signing a three-year deal.

But the following April Houllier was admitted to hospital with chest pains and Gary McAllister stepped in to help steer Villa away from relegation trouble.

He stepped down from the role at the end of the 2010-11 season with concerns that a return to the dugout could cause further health issues.

He has since held the head of football role at Red Bull, and in November became technical director of women's football clubs Lyon and OL Reign.

Houllier's record at Liverpool (games as sole manager only)
Matches307
Wins160
Draws73
Losses74
Goals scored516
Goals conceded298

Treble winners pay tribute

Many of Liverpool's treble-winning squad from 2000-01 were quick to pay tribute to their former boss.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp wrote on Instagramexternal-link: "Incredibly sad news to hear of the passing of Gerard Houllier. A man that did an amazing job for Liverpool football club and for football as a whole. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. I will never forget the day he gave me the Liverpool captaincy, the greatest honour of my career."

Dietmar Hamann said: "Devastated to hear the news that our former manager Gerard Houllier passed away. Great manager and an even better man. You'll never walk alone Gerard."

Phil Thompson, Houllier's assistant manager at Liverpool, said he was "absolutely devastated and heartbroken".

Football world pays tribute

The rest of the football world also paid tribute to Houllier, with many Premier League teams tweeting their condolences, including Tottenham, West Ham, Manchester United and Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton.

Current and former Liverpool players also paid tribute, with Djibril Cisse, tweeting: "Today I am very sad. Thanks to you, I was able to play in this wonderful @LFC. Many thanks for everything you have done for me."

Neil Mellor said: "Thank you for believing in me & giving me my professional debut."

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Houllier's former co-manager Roy Evans said: "The passing of Gerard Houllier is a real sad day for all Liverpool fans.

On the difficulty of trying to work as joint managers he added: "It was more or less impossible, you have got two people trying to do one job. Football is all about opinions and different things and that is why I walked away at the time.

"But I never held that against Gerard, he came to do a job and he did a good one.

"The last time I saw him was about 12 months ago in Ireland and we had a good chat. It is another Liverpool legend who has passed away."

Gerard Houllier sits alongside Roy Evans
Houllier's first game in charge of the Reds came alongside Evans in a 2-1 win at Southampton, although the partnership only lasted a further 17 games before Evans resigned

England women manager Phil Neville said Houllier was an "absolute gentleman".

"When I became a coach [he] was a great support who came to see me before every game at the 2019 Women's World Cup to wish me all the best and to talk about the game he loved," Neville said on Instagramexternal-link.

Former England full-back Ashley Young, now at Inter Milan, played under Houllier at Aston Villa.

Comments

Join the conversation

299 comments

  • Gerard Houllier passing away, what terrible sad news. loved Liverpool FC and loved Liverpool the city and its people. He will be forever be remembered so warmly here

    We will miss you x

    • Guy Fawkes replied:
      People downvoting your comment need to have serious words with themselves.

  • If modern day Managers were Gentlemen like Gerard the game would be in better hands.

    The treble season was excellent.

    • paul66 replied:
      low life voting down

  • God bless him, from MU supporter

    • Janner replied:
      Well said mate. From a kopite

  • BBC please can you stop the thumbs up and down for these articles. Just let people pay their respects and don't let the sick minded put a thumbs down.
    Let this be a respectful comments section, have respect for those who have passed on.
    God Bless Gérard. Sleep well.

    • Tim replied:
      Not a bad suggestion, just turn it into an online book of condolence in effect - there's no "say" to be had other than the condolences, really.

  • What a decent man he was. Met him a couple of times. Almost too honourable to be a modern day football manager

    • lillew replied:
      People down vote comments because they are weak people who hide behind made up names and the WIFI. Just imagine how sad these individuals are and take solace in the fact that they are pathetic.

  • Sadly missed and a legend of the game as player and manager. RIP from a Newcastle fan

    PS- Probably not the BBC’s smartest move opening an HYS on a foodball related death knowing the usual drivel on these forums.

    • AndyB_MOT replied:
      I respectfully disagree. The huge majority of posts will be from decent supporters across all clubs who'll be paying tribute to a great manager. The idiots will soon be drowned out.

  • Sad day. True gentleman.

  • As a Liverpool fan, I'm absolutely gutted. He brought trophies to Anfield (the first I knew as a fan) and arguably set up most of the team to win the Champions League in 2005. RIP Gerard, and thank you.

  • So sad. Dragged Liverpool kicking and screaming into the 21st Century, and laid the foundations for the successes enjoyed by managers that followed.
    Plus, most importantly, he seemed a thoroughly decent chap. Rest well, Le Boss.

  • A lovely gentleman RIP

  • Ah another football legend dies. Thought his work at Liverpool was highly underrated and started the process of getting Liverpool out of their 90s lows and back to European giants.

    RIP from a Man Utd fan

  • It didn’t go well for him at villa but he was hard not to love. Rip

  • One of the gentlemen of football.

  • So sad RIP Gerard!

  • Terrible news, gave Liverpool fans an amazing 2001 which will never be forgotten. A gentleman and a legend - RIP Gerard, thank you.

  • R.I.P Treble winner, Liverpool legend and all round nice chap. We'll never forget you and the way in with you had to share the management of the team with Roy Evans when you first joined us.

  • Sad to hear - he was a gentleman - rest in peace.

  • Talented and visional manager of the game and like many Elder statesman of Footballing there be plenty to learn from his tenure for the New Generation of Managers.

    Yes times have changed but still had hunger and passion for the Game.

  • I remember him winning the Fa cup, league Cup and UEFA cup treble. Amazing. R.I.P

  • Very sad news.

