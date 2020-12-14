Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jayne Ludlow has managed Wales women since 2014

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow is set to be named the new West Ham boss following Matt Beard's departure.

Ludlow, 41, who has been in charge of the national team since 2014, was formerly director of women's football and first-team manager at Women's Super League club Reading.

Beard left West Ham by mutual consent in November.

BBC Sport reported last month that Birmingham City manager Carla Ward was also a target for the West Ham job.

West Ham sit 10th in the WSL table with two wins from their opening nine games.

They won 4-0 at bottom-of-the-table Bristol City on Sunday and face 11th-placed Aston Villa in their next fixture.