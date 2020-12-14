Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got a goal at the wrong end

Does anyone want to win the Premier League this season? It's easy to wonder after a weekend that saw Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool all drop points. Perhaps David Moyes will be lifting the trophy come May.

It was always likely to be an odd season, given how condensed the fixture list is. So it's reassuring, in the midst of a Premier League campaign full of surprises, to see Arsenal continue to set the gold standard for self-destruction.

1. Vintage Arsenal

It's been a mixed weekend for the Gunners. On the one hand, they were booed off the pitch by their own fans after losing at home to Burnley for the first time since 1974.

On the other hand, they did put out a really nice advert for some retro sports merchandise.

The dilemma right now for Arsenal fans

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled for form this season, with just two Premier League goals to his name, and one of those was a penalty. He did score on Sunday - but for Burnley.

Aubameyang's own goal leaves Arsenal 15th in the table, and on a run of seven defeats in nine league matches. These are bleak times at Emirates Stadium. I'm not saying the Gunners' poor run has dragged on a bit, but in the two-and-a-half months since they last collected a league point at home, Wrexham have been bought by one of the stars of Deadpool, and Scotland have qualified for a major tournament.

2. Name a better duo

Harry Kane scored again for Tottenham on Sunday - but they didn't win. The Premier League leaders had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Alex Morgan was on target for the second game in a row in the Women's Super League as Tottenham beat Aston Villa 3-1.

Maybe we should get used to it. Morgan has settled in well since arriving from Orlando Pride, while Kane and Son are setting new records in the men's team.

One for the WWE fans

3. 'I got diagnosed on a Thursday and I played against Brighton on the Sunday'

Arsenal and Scotland defender Jen Beattie was diagnosed with breast cancer in October. Over the weekend, she shared her story.

In an emotional interview, Beattie told BBC Sport's Eilidh Barbour how she played - and scored - against Brighton three days after her diagnosis.

Before Arsenal met Manchester City in the WSL on Sunday, players from both sides sent out a message of solidarity.

4. Liverpool are homesick

Liverpool are currently on the longest unbeaten home league run in their history - which is as well for them, as they just can't seal victories on their travels at the moment. Their past five away league matches have brought four draws, and no wins.

They could have gone top of the league on Sunday, but missed the chance, drawing 1-1 at Fulham. It's probably fairer to say that Fulham dropped points here - as they were the better team.

Jurgen Klopp would certainly subscribe to the idea that Fulham are an attractive side - in every respect...

5. 'Any score at Old Trafford?'

Boxer Macaulay McGowan was at Wembley Arena on Saturday, fighting on the Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev undercard.

It seems, though, that Manchester City fan McGowan's mind might have been elsewhere at one stage of his bout against Kieron Conway.

The super-welterweight may have been disappointed to discover that barely a punch had been thrown by either side in a 0-0 bore draw. To compound an evening to forget, he was beaten by Conway.

6. Pi in the sky, Saints flying high

In what won't be news to anyone, Sheffield United are in a bad way.

Chris Wilder's team are bottom of the Premier League, with one point from 12 games. On Sunday, they lost 3-0 at Southampton.

The Saints, by contrast, are loving life right now.

7. You have GOAT to be kidding

Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder and Wendie Renard made the final three-strong shortlist for the Best Fifa Women's player 2020 this week.

No Vivianne Miedema? I mean, the Arsenal forward is only the Women's Super League's top scorer this season, with 11 goals and two assists in nine games. Oh, and the Netherlands' all-time top scorer. And the WSL's all-time top scorer too.

8. Study finds water is wet

And, finally, nothing to see here - just that Roma's English account has cemented its reputation as the best football club admin on Twitter.