Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Mark Wright, pictured playing in a charity football match in September, recently played in a behind-closed-doors friendly for Crawley against Reading last month

From the Broadfield Stadium to Brentwood and back again.

Mark Wright shot to fame on ITV's The Only Way is Essex, but before that he had a short spell with Crawley Town during the 2006-07 season.

Fourteen years later, he has returned to the League Two club on a non-contract basis.

The 33-year-old made nine appearances in his first spell with the club and has spent the past two months training with the Red Devils.

Head coach John Yems said of the former Tottenham trainee: "Mark is a great role model for players in the future.

"Hopefully he can carry on from where he left off and I am pleased to have him back with his experience on and off the pitch."

The left-back, who was also a runner-up on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2011, told the club website external-link he was "buzzing to be back where I left off."

"As well as his obvious technical ability, having someone of his stature wearing the badge, will also shine a light on the positive hard work the club does off the field," general manager Tom Allman added.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.