Neil Lennon, pictured arriving for the club's AGM at Celtic Park, has been backed once more by Peter Lawwell

Celtic have not "given up" on an unprecedented 10 titles in a row or become complacent during a faltering start to the season, insists chief executive Peter Lawwell.

The defending champions are 13 points behind Rangers with two games in hand.

Neil Lennon's men have also been knocked out of the League Cup and the Europa League, with fan protests held in recent weeks.

"We haven't given up," said Lawwell during the club's AGM.

"It is going to be very difficult in this big year for the league, but we haven't given up and there are circumstances that have put us in this position.

"We will go and do everything we can to get the league this year."

The club's virtual meeting was held only a day after Celtic defeated Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership, a second successive win after a troubling run of results.

A run of two wins from 12 games prompted an angry response from some fans, with Lawwell and the club making two statements backing Lennon amid increasing pressure.

With the champions able to complete a quadruple treble on Sunday if they defeat Hearts in the 2019-20 Scottish Cup final, Lawwell took the opportunity to emphasise that stance, adding: "Neil's credentials as a Celtic man and a manager are there for everyone to see.

"He came back in February 2019. He probably had everything to lose and nothing much to win. But he came in, did a fantastic job, won us the league, the cup, the treble treble.

"He then took on the team again, we won the League Cup, beating Rangers in the final and we won the group section of the Europa League.

"We then get our nine in a row title and he has got us into the Scottish Cup final next week which is hopefully the quadruple treble. So he was the man in February 2019, he was the man for it last summer, and we believe he is the man for it just now.

"He has the trust and confidence of the players, he has the trust and confidence of his backroom and we believe at this particular time he is the best man to try and recover this deficit in the league and get us on to 10 in a row."