Michael Gardyne was booked after an exchange with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Ross County "will be taking no further action" against Michael Gardyne over alleged comments made during the defeat by Rangers on 6 December.

The club held an internal investigation after Gardyne was booked for reacting to a tangle with Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers players responded angrily and Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard urged County to examine the matter.

County boss Stuart Kettlewell had vowed to punished Gardyne if he had said anything "untoward".

However, the club has now released a brief statement saying the investigation has concluded, no further action will be taken and no further comment will be made.

Kettlewell said after the 4-0 defeat he knew "the wording that was used" according to referee John Beaton, who he pointed out was "standing a yard or two away", and suggested "there are stories flying about regarding what's been said".

Gerrard marched on to the Global Energy Stadium pitch to confront Beaton as the whistle sounded for the interval, but admitted he only knew what was alleged to have been said from hearing it second-hand.

"I only heard what my players were saying what they heard," he said. "That wasn't good, that's what I can say.

"This is a situation for Ross County, Stuart Kettlewell and the officials to deal with, but what my players are saying they heard, it shouldn't be heard on a football pitch."