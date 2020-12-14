A small number of fans have been allowed at some games

No more than 300 fans will be allowed at games just yet, the Scottish government has insisted.

A number of clubs have been permitted fans into games because they are in areas where Covid-19 numbers are low.

A Holyrood committee will press the Scottish government on Tuesday over their plans to allow fans to return to football grounds.

"The prevalence (of the virus) across Scotland is still far too high," said sport minister Joe FitzPatrick.

When questioned on BBC Scotland Sportsound if the number of fans allowed in could rise should areas under tier one restrictions continue to have low coronavirus cases, FitzPatrick said: "It changes when we get the prevalence down to a level where we feel it is safe to do so. It's not just the fans in the stadium that is the challenge, it's getting fans to the stadium.

The health and Sport committee will discuss the £55m support package announce last week and job losses due to Covid-19 with the government's FitzPatrick and Andrew Sinclair, as well as Sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris.

"Scotland's national game has been hit incredibly hard by the Covid-19 pandemic," said committee convener Lewis Macdonald MSP.

"With clubs in level-one areas now allowing a small number of supporters at matches, we are also keen to explore with the minister whether there is a plan in place for a phased return of fans and what will be required for such a scheme to be carried out safely."

Last week Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insisted Scottish football and its followers are being "treated unfairly, once again" with his club's applications to allow fans back rejected.