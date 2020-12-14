Corinthians fans celebrate latest application of the 'Taylor Swift rule'

Corinthians' win over Sao Paulo on 13 December was the latest example of the 'Taylor Swift effect'

It's a coincidence that most people would not have spotted in their wildest dreams - but when it comes to predicting scorelines, Corinthians fans have found a way to know when to fill in the blank space for a win.

Brazilian Twitter user Timao Dados noticed that the Sao Paulo giants have never lost their last game before the release date of a Taylor Swift album, or the one immediately after.

The rule goes back nearly 15 years, to when Corinthians beat Cruzeiro and Palmeiras, both 1-0, either side of the release of Swift's eponymous debut album.

Perhaps Corinthians' fierce city rivals Sao Paulo - with whom there is much bad blood - knew they were in trouble once Swift surprisingly released her second album of 2020, Evermore, last Friday.

With the Swift rule in effect, Corinthians, who have otherwise been in poor form, were able to shake it off and win 1-0.

Social media in the white half of Brazil's second city has exploded with appreciation, with no indication that they need to calm down.

And rumours that a third album will be released this year external-link have led to Corinthians fans going wild, mocking up pictures of Swift in a variety of kits and styles.

Call it what you want. Correlation is not causation - but whenever the 22 are on the pitch and Swift has an album out, just look at what it makes Corinthians do.

But bizarre as this statistical anomaly is, it cannot live forever and always. Despite the success against Sao Paulo, Corinthians are not out of the woods yet - they are mid-table but much closer to the relegation zone than the top.

Just eight points give them a state of grace from the bottom four positions.

Should they still be troubled by relegation by the final matches of the season, Corinthians will be hoping Swift's next album drops before their end game against Internacional on 24 February.

If it doesn't, the love story between Corinthians fans and Taylor will likely be over; they'll never ever ever get back together.