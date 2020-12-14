Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Fans were allowed back into Chelsea's game at Everton on Saturday because Liverpool is in tier two

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says fans should still be allowed into stadiums when tougher coronavirus restrictions are introduced.

On Wednesday, London is set to go from tier two, where 2,000 fans are allowed, to tier three where none can attend.

Last week Chelsea welcomed fans back for the first time since March.

“I’m slightly disappointed, even though we have had fans back in tier two, it should have been a level playing field,” Lampard said.

“We have seen on the pitch the backing they give you and what it does to the game.

“I’m not telling the government what to do, but I also think we can control 2,000 fans coming into the stadium if they are coming from that tier, to keep things moving along.

“It’s unfortunate to say the least.”

The move will mean Chelsea’s next home game against West Ham on Monday 21 December will have no fans in attendance.

But Liverpool and Everton, who are in tier two, will still be able to welcome 2,000 fans for their forthcoming games.

“Let’s get it right, we are making it up as we are going along,” said Lampard, whose team face a trip to Wolves on Tuesday night, another area in tier three.

“That’s not to sound critical - we haven't been in this situation before. Can you control the situation? Clubs have shown that they can.

“I would like to think that something could be done to make it exempt where we can get those 2,000 fans back in, but that goes above my station. I’m just saying what I think.”