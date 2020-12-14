Naismith led Hearts out against Celtic in a 2018 League Cup semi-final but was injured early in the 3-0 loss

Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Heart of Midlothian Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 20 December Time: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland & online, live radio coverage on Radio Scotland &.text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Hearts aim to draw on recent pain against Celtic to cause an upset in the delayed Scottish Cup final, says captain Steven Naismith.

Sunday's game at Hampden is a repeat of the 2019 final, won 2-1 by Celtic.

Championship leaders Hearts also lost a League Cup semi-final to Celtic at Murrayfield in October 2018.

"A lot of the boys have felt the disappointment of losing to Celtic in the last final and we have to use that," Naismith told BBC Scotland.

"What we have on our side is that we've been at the last four semi-finals in the cup competitions throughout the last two seasons and this is another good opportunity.

"We've been working hard on how we're going to play and how we think we can get success. We need to be very intelligent in terms of what we do when Celtic have the ball. We'll refine that plan this week and go into the final believing we can do it."

The Tynecastle side booked their place in the final with an extra-time win over Edinburgh rivals Hibernian when last season's competition resumed at the end of October.

Since then Hearts have won five out of six in the second tier, but were bundled out of the League Cup away to Alloa Athletic.

Celtic are aiming to complete a fourth clean sweep of domestic silverware and have won eight in a row against Hearts, but the holders have endured a wobble in form that has seen them slip a long way behind Rangers in the Premiership.

Following a run of just two wins in 12, the cup holders have picked up victories in their last two outings, but Sunday's 2-0 success against Kilmarnock was preceded by a fans' protest outside Celtic Park.

"The expectation is there every week to go and steamroller teams," said Naismith of Celtic's recent troubles. "There are small margins between success and failure. If you look at a lot of their games, there's been one moment that has cost them.

"The biggest thing for them is chasing 10-in-a-row and the fans have put a lot of pressure on that. Coming up to halfway through the season it hasn't gone to plan and that's where the pressure has come from."

With the final coming five days before Christmas at an empty Hampden Park, Naismith concedes "it will be different" but the lack of atmosphere will not affect motivation.

"It's a chance to win a trophy and some of your best memories in football are when your hard work is rewarded with a medal," said the Scotland international. "That is going to be the biggest thing that drives everybody."