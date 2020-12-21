Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Ivan Toney never started a game for Newcastle but has scored 56 goals in his last 83 league starts for Peterborough and Brentford.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says Ivan Toney will want to "prove people wrong" when he faces his former club in Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Toney, 24, signed for Newcastle from Northampton in 2015 but only made two Premier League appearances. He already has 16 goals this season for Brentford.

"You have to say 'well done' to the kid. He's done very well. He will be a threat," said Bruce.

"He's playing with that burning desire to do well and prove people wrong."

Brentford paid Peterborough around £5m for Toney in the summer and the prolific forward is closing in on 100 league goals in his career.

Bruce knows Newcastle will have to keep him quiet if they are to reach a first cup semi-final in 15 years.

"He's obviously had the biggest disappointment of all of being rejected, but the way he looks at the minute, of course, he will want to do his utmost to make sure he proves people wrong for letting him go," Bruce said.

"They've been a good side now for the best part of three, four, five years.

"They sell their centre-forward [Ollie Watkins] for £30m and buy him [Toney] for £5m or £6m or whatever it was, and he's the top goalscorer, so they keep reproducing it and they do it very well."

Newcastle will be without winger Allan Saint-Maximin and captain Jamaal Lascelles who are both suffering from the long-term effects of coronavirus.

Brentford have defender Ethan Pinnock available after suspension and midfielder Christian Norgaard back from an ankle injury.