Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager says Gunners must be 'brave' to reverse poor form

Mikel Arteta (left)
Arsenal last won a Premier League game on 1 November at Manchester United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his team must accept criticism, be "brave" and put their "face and body on the line" to reverse their poor form.

The Gunners have lost four of their past five Premier League matches and slipped to 15th during their worst start to a season for 46 years.

Arteta, who has also been criticised,external-link dismissed talk of a relegation battle, describing the run as "a blip".

"At the moment, I'm sorry, but we have to take the bullets," he said.

"Dropping and dropping down the table is not the situation we want to be in. But this is our reality right now and we have to face it.

"We have to face it being brave, fighting and no-one giving up or anything.

"It's not time to hide - it's time to put your face and body on the line."

Arsenal's technical director Edu has called for patience from supporters as the club rebuilds under Arteta, while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has also offered a ringing endorsement of his former assistant.

However, Arteta, who succeeded fellow Spaniard Unai Emery in December 2019, says he is happy to assume responsibility for their failings on the pitch.

"We are not winning football matches and I have to put my chest there and you have to hit me," added the 38-year-old former Gunners captain in a news conference on Tuesday.

"You have the right to hit me because I'm not winning.

"So what else can I do? Put my head down, work harder and try to do things better and improve. That's how we have to approach things, in my opinion.

"It's natural. I accept the criticism and it's part of the job.

"You can explain whatever you want but, at the end of the day, you have to win football matches and this club is too big to accept this many losses in the last weeks.

"So my chest is here - hit me, guys."

Xhaka 'deserves protection'

Arteta also defended midfielder Granit Xhaka who was sent off during Sunday's 1-0 home loss to Burnley.

The Switzerland international has been linked with a moveexternal-link away in January but the Arsenal boss says the 28-year-old warrants his support.

"He has had tough times here and he's not the only one, there's a lot of players that have had rocky moments," Arteta said.

"But what I can say about Granit is that his professionalism and his commitment with the club and with his team-mates is maximal.

"He knows - and we all know - that he had a moment where he's lost it and I know the reason why. But what I cannot do is just throw everything that he has done away because he's made a mistake.

"We all make mistakes and I am here as well to protect the players when I see that they deserve that.

"And, for sure, Granit is one of them - for the way that he approaches every training session, for the way he wants to do things in the right way all the time and for the professional that he is."

  • His interview showed a beaten man who is out of his depth. Instead of coming out fighting he was down, monosyllabic and looked haunted. Why not castigate Xhaka (although he to picks him)? Why not say this is not good enough for our great club? Judging by the way the players are playing he has lost them. But he has made bizarre decisions. Xhaka is pointless. Lacazette as a 10. Aubameyang as captain

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • I'm behind Artetta but How can he come out with a soundbite cliche "they must put their face and body on the line" when xhaka did just that on Sunday and then he criticises him by saying he went over the line,it's as confusing as the government's covid-19 rules

  • For the last few years of Wenger's reign Arsenal failed to invest in its squad. Arsenal are now paying the price for years of under investment. Consequently it's going to take a good couple of years of wise investment of players to return Arsenal to the top table of English football. Arteta will grow in his role and given time he will turn things around. It took Klopp 4+ years, remember this.

  • At the moment, I'm sorry, but we have to take the bullets,"

    He will look like Murphy from Robocop in gang shooting scene the way he is going lol

  • The problem is the Club, not the Manager. The whole place has been left to rot by disinterested owners who don't understand the sport, the heritage or the fans. Emery is not a bad manager, Arteta is not a bad manager, Wenger was a superhuman manager and even he couldn't disguise it at the end.

  • Arsenal have had a soft centre for years. They are too lightweight midfield. A Viera type is what they are crying out for a guy who can play but can also use steel and aggression. Actually on reflection they've little quality anywhere.
    Leno, Aubameyang and then who? Theres the problem. A huge rebuild for a rookie boss.
    Too big for him? I think so personally.

  • Wenger Arsenal Invincibles
    Arteta Arsenal Vincibles.

  • Just a sad decline of the player quality at the club. There's just nothing outstanding at all apart from a decent goalie and some young prospects. Even the two forwards they could rely on look like they're on a downwards slope.

    Unfortunately this is what happens when the board is happy to be an also-ran and takes their position for granted.

  • Arteta has gone along was backwards with a squad that is fundamentally better than the one Emery left behind.

    Still if Arteta was at United they’d be challenging.

  • When we were tearing up the PL as invincibles, guess where Spurs finished in 2004? 14th.

    And to think they were aiming for an improvement on last season (when they finished 10th).

    And how many trophies have Spurs got to show for this meteoric rise to the top?

    Zilch.

    Nadda.

    Nil point

    • Axemad replied:
      16 years ago. Hmmmm, that’s relevant

  • Can we not hit Xhaka in the chest instead and put him out of action for a while?

  • You can't polish a turd

    • Yoshis Missing Yarmulke replied:
      So that’s why the sun never shines on White Fart Lane.

  • Please stay Arteta, arsenal tv is brilliant at the minute fam

    • gary s replied:
      What ever that is

  • Crikey the Grinding wheel doing overtime then I see sharpening them knives to stab managers in the back and P45 time.

    How about knocking the players and asking about their responsibility and attitude towards putting a shift in on the pitch.

    Midweek so slow news day for the Media I guess.

    • Colin G replied:
      Bet you didn't say that when it wasn't an Arsenal manager in the firing line

  • Still think he's recovering from his charisma transplant

    • Yoshis Missing Yarmulke replied:
      Says HYS’s version of George Clooney here

  • Your chest is safe if you're talking to Aubameyang

  • He's been there a year and has won the FA Cup and the Community Shield.
    Yes he is on a bad run but a couple of wins and Arsenal are back up there. The best Arsenal can hope for is 7th this season I reckon.

  • If Xhaka is the best option in any position then we have a problem, can’t tackle, can’t pass forward, hopeless in link up play and not the quickest either. It’s almost better when he takes himself off the pitch.

