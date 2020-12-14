Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers beat Plymouth Argyle 3-0 in their last game on Saturday 12 December

Bristol Rovers' next two League One matches have been postponed because of an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club.

Rovers have not disclosed the number of cases at the Memorial Stadium but staff and players have been told to self-isolate in line with government rules.

It means Tuesday's trip to Charlton Athletic and Saturday's home game with Oxford United are both off.

Rovers, who have won their past two games under new manager Paul Tisdale, are 15th in League One.