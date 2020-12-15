Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Neil Harris (left) consoles Kieffer Moore after he was forced off the field against Swansea

Cardiff City's top scorer Kieffer Moore will be out until at least the New Year with a torn hamstring.

The Wales striker sustained the injury attempting a backheeled shot during the second half of Saturday's 2-0 Championship defeat at home to arch rivals Swansea City.

Moore, 28, is Cardiff's leading scorer this season with eight goals, having signed from Wigan in the summer.

"He's been in great form for us," said Cardiff manager Neil Harris.

"He's had a scan and he has got a tear in his hamstring and will be out until the New Year. We know he is going to be missing for the next five fixtures.

"It's very unlikely he will be available for Rotherham [2 January]. If he is, brilliant but, if he's not, we're looking at the FA Cup [third round at Nottingham Forest on 9 January], followed by Norwich at home on 16 January.

"The league is the priority this season. If we can get him back before then, fantastic, if not, hopefully at home to Norwich.

"He has been pivotal to the four-game winning run we had [before losing to Swansea].

"But it becomes an opportunity for somebody else, like Robert Glatzel, who has been waiting in the wings and he has made an impact off the bench in recent weeks."

Saturday's south Wales derby against Swansea was Moore's 25th appearance for club and country in the past three months, as well as his seventh start in just three weeks.

Harris says fatigue and a congested fixture list were contributing factors to Moore's injury.

"For Kieffer, we are not just talking about an individual who has played five games in 14 days because the rest of the team has," he added.

"You have to think about the international break. Kieffer was away with Wales while the other players had a four-day period off.

"The backlog is unfortunate. It's happened to every club and it will continue to happen in this crazy schedule.

"But the schedule is the schedule - there's no point moaning about Kieffer's injury.

"I am gutted to lose him but it is what it is. That's the schedule and run of games, and the nature of him trying to backheel the ball into the net. If he turns and shoots he probably scores.

"It's probably just the movement of the backheel has triggered the hamstring."

Cardiff are already without attacking players Lee Tomlin and Isaac Vassell due to long-term injuries, while winger Junior Hoilett is close to a return from a hip flexor injury.

The Bluebirds will also be without Joe Ralls for Wednesday's home Championship game against Birmingham City after he was sent off against Swansea, resulting in a one-match suspension.