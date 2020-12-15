Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Stewart Robertson, left, and sporting director Ross Wilson will are involved in the buying and selling of players

Rangers need to sell players next summer to help boost the club's financial position, says managing director Stewart Robertson.

The club posted a £15.9m loss and need £23m by the end of next season, which will be covered by loans from chairman Douglas Park and director John Bennett.

Robertson told shareholders at the club's annual general meeting that more money was needed from transfers.

"We have to really focus on that over the next 12 months," he said.

"We know for the business model of the club we need to start moving one or two players a year.

"It won't be a big turnover in the squad but that is something we need to do and something we're really focused on for the summer."

Rangers' revenue increased by 11% last year, in large part because of a strong run to the Europa League last 16.

They are through to the last 32 of this season's tournament, and sit 13 points clear of rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic have made tens of millions in player sales in the last decade, with the likes of Kieran Tierney, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Dembele, and Virgil van Dijk all leaving for significant sums.

Rangers have struggled to emulate that feat, but now with a more competitive squad, Robertson believes they are in a good position to make the most of their assets.

But Bennett says the club will not be pushed into selling players for anything less than their value, with a bid for striker Alfredo Morelos from Lille turned down in the summer.

"It has to reflect our valuation," he said. "And if that is the case, we'll have a decision to make.

"While player trading is the important fourth pillar to our model, we have not got ourselves in a position where we have to sell to validate the model. That's not the case."