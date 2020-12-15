National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors2HalifaxFC Halifax Town1

Solihull Moors 2-1 FC Halifax Town

Kyle Hudlin scored a stunning second-half winner as Solihull ended a two-match losing streak in the National League with a 2-1 home victory over Halifax.

The visitors, who came into the game on the back of three successive wins, took the lead in the 21st minute when Martin Woods headed home Luke Summerfield's cross.

But Solihull were back on level terms within three minutes, Jimmy Ball firing the loose ball past Sam Johnson for his third goal in as many games.

Solihull goalkeeper Ryan Boot made several fine saves to deny Summerfield twice and Danny Williams.

They came either side of Hudlin's 25-yard screamer into the top corner in the 56th minute, with Neill Byrne heading against the post for Halifax in stoppage time.

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

  • 1Boot
  • 2Williams
  • 3Cranston
  • 8GleesonBooked at 45mins
  • 12Coxe
  • 28Pearce
  • 4StorerBooked at 90mins
  • 10OsborneBooked at 13minsSubstituted forSbarraat 80'minutes
  • 18Ball
  • 24Hancox
  • 27Hudlin

Substitutes

  • 7Sbarra
  • 11Ward
  • 13Clayton
  • 15Maycock
  • 25Archer

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 5ByrneBooked at 77mins
  • 31MaherBooked at 61mins
  • 19Summerfield
  • 2King
  • 6BradburySubstituted forSeniorat 84'minutes
  • 11Williams
  • 26WoodsBooked at 33mins
  • 10EaringSubstituted forGreenat 84'minutes
  • 9HydeSubstituted forNepomucenoat 21'minutes
  • 39Bell

Substitutes

  • 3Senior
  • 8Green
  • 12Davidson-Hale
  • 15Nepomuceno
  • 32Danns
Referee:
Elliot Swallow

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Solihull Moors 2, FC Halifax Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 2, FC Halifax Town 1.

  3. Booking

    Kyle Storer (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Kieran Green replaces Jack Earing.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jack Senior replaces Tom Bradbury.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Solihull Moors. Joe Sbarra replaces Jamey Osborne.

  7. Booking

    Neill Byrne (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Booking

    Niall Maher (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 2, FC Halifax Town 1. Kyle Hudlin (Solihull Moors).

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Solihull Moors 1, FC Halifax Town 1.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, FC Halifax Town 1.

  12. Booking

    Stephen Gleeson (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Booking

    Martin Woods (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 1, FC Halifax Town 1. Jimmy Ball (Solihull Moors).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Gevaro Nepomuceno replaces Jake Hyde.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 0, FC Halifax Town 1. Martin Woods (FC Halifax Town).

  17. Booking

    Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay14102227111632
2Sutton United138232314926
3Notts County137241912723
4Bromley146442317622
5Altrincham146351313021
6Wealdstone146352226-421
7Woking136252014620
8Wrexham136251714320
9Maidenhead United136251721-420
10Stockport10613179819
11Solihull Moors116141611519
12Boreham Wood125341310318
13Hartlepool135351517-218
14Eastleigh95221911817
15Chesterfield135172418616
16Halifax134452014616
17Aldershot134361819-115
18Dag & Red134361014-415
19King's Lynn134271730-1314
20Barnet132381132-219
21Yeovil111551117-68
22Weymouth122191323-107
23Dover9207624-186
View full National League table

