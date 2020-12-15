Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side face Aston Villa on New Year's Day

The Premier League has announced that every game in January will be broadcast live on television.

The fixtures will be shown on either Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon, but there will be no live games on the BBC.

The Premier League introduced a pay-per-view method in October, for £14.95, for games not selected for TV.

But after significant protests among fan groups, the scheme was scrapped in November, with games reverting to existing broadcast services.

Most of the January fixtures will be shown on Sky Sports, with Amazon showing one game - West Ham United v Burnley on Saturday, 16 January (15:00 GMT).

All 10 fixtures from matchday 20 will be shown live on BT Sport, from Tuesday 26, January to Thursday, 28 January.

The January fixture list and where you can watch

Friday, 1 January

Everton v West Ham United (17:30 GMT - BT Sport)

Manchester United v Aston Villa (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Saturday, 2 January

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United (12:30 GMT - BT Sport)

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (15:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers (17:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (20:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Sunday, 3 January

Burnley v Fulham (12:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Newcastle United v Leicester City (14:15 GMT - Sky Sports)

Chelsea v Manchester City (16:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

Monday, 4 January

Southampton v Liverpool (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Tuesday, 12 January

Sheffield United v Newcastle United (18:00 - Sky Sports)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton (20:15 - Sky Sports)

Wednesday, 13 January

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (20:15 GMT - Sky Sports)

Thursday, 14 January

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Friday, 15 January

Fulham v Chelsea (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Saturday, 16 January

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion (12:30 GMT - BT Sport)

Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

West Ham United v Burnley (15:00 GMT - Amazon)

Aston Villa v Everton (17:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

Leicester City v Southampton (20:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Sunday, 17 January

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Liverpool v Manchester United (16:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (19:15 GMT - Sky Sports)

Monday, 18 January

Arsenal v Newcastle United (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Tuesday, 19 January

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Leicester City v Chelsea (20:15 GMT - Sky Sports)

Wednesday, 20 January

Leeds United v Southampton (18:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Fulham v Manchester United (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

Thursday, 21 January

Liverpool v Burnley (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Tuesday, 26 January

Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Newcastle United v Leeds United (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Southampton v Arsenal (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

Wednesday, 27 January

Burnley v Aston Villa (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Crystal Palace v West Ham United (19:30 GMT - BT Sport)

Everton v Leicester City (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

Manchester United v Sheffield United (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

Thursday, 28 January

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (20:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Saturday, 30 January

Everton v Newcastle United (12:30 GMT - BT Sport)

Arsenal v Manchester United (17:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

Southampton v Aston Villa (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

To be confirmed:

Chelsea v Burnley (15:00 GMT)

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00 GMT)

Manchester City v Sheffield United (15:00 GMT)

West Bromwich Albion v Fulham (15:00 GMT)

Sunday, 31 January

Leicester City v Leeds United (14:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

West Ham United v Liverpool (16:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

To be confirmed:

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 GMT)