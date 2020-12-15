Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Alfredo Morelos faces a two-game ban after being cited for the use of an elbow against Dundee United on Sunday.

The Colombian was booked by Steven McLean for jumping into Mark Connolly in the first half of Rangers' 2-1 win.

But that has been upgraded to violent conduct after it was deemed that Morelos' forearm struck the defender's face out of sight of the official.

If found guilty by a three-man independent panel at a hearing on Thursday, Morelos will be suspended.

Rangers could accept the punishment before then, meaning Morelos would miss the League Cup quarter-final at St Mirren and Saturday's Scottish Premiership game with Motherwell.

However, if they choose to go to challenge the decision, Morelos would face missing the Motherwell match and the meeting with St Johnstone in Perth on 23 December.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the Dundee United game, manager Steven Gerrard defended Morelos.

"I didn't see an elbow," he said. "If you look at him again, there's no elbow there. The referee saw it and dealt with it. It was a foul and a yellow card and it's been dealt with."