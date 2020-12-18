Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

After losing to former Livingston manager Gary Holt last week, Amy Irons will be looking to redress the balance when she takes on Pat Bonner.

The former Celtic and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper faces off against The Nine presenter in forecasting the scores of the weekend's five Scottish Premiership matches.

Amy Irons v The Pundits

Scottish Premiership Amy Pat Hibernian v Dundee United 2-1 2-0 Rangers v Motherwell 3-1 3-1 Ross County v Hamilton Acad 1-1 2-2 St Mirren v St Johnstone 0-1 1-1 Kilmarnock v Aberdeen 1-2 1-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Andy Halliday 90 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Gary Holt 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Chris Burke 20 Steven Pressley 10

Total scores Amy 740 Pundits 660