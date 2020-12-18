Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
After losing to former Livingston manager Gary Holt last week, Amy Irons will be looking to redress the balance when she takes on Pat Bonner.
The former Celtic and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper faces off against The Nine presenter in forecasting the scores of the weekend's five Scottish Premiership matches.
|Scottish Premiership
|Amy
|Pat
|Hibernian v Dundee United
|2-1
|2-0
|Rangers v Motherwell
|3-1
|3-1
|Ross County v Hamilton Acad
|1-1
|2-2
|St Mirren v St Johnstone
|0-1
|1-1
|Kilmarnock v Aberdeen
|1-2
|1-2
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Hibernian v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Pat's prediction: 2-0
Rangers v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 3-1
Pat's prediction: 3-1
Ross County v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Pat's prediction: 2-2
St Mirren v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Pat's prediction: 1-1
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (Sun, 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Pat's prediction: 1-2
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|740
|Pundits
|660
|Amy v Pundits
|P15
|W5
|D5
|L6