Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

A Football Association of Wales disciplinary panel has found two players guilty of illegal betting.

Barry Town United's Luke Cummings has been suspended for three games starting from 28 December for betting activity in 10 Europa League matches.

Conwy Borough's Tom Creamer also got a three-game ban from 28 December for 13 bets on Cymru Premier League matches.

Cummings was fined £200, with £100 suspended, while Creamer's fine was £250 with £100 suspended.