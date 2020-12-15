Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Marco Reus scored 12 minutes from time as Borussia Dortmund beat Werder Bremen to secure a first victory under interim head coach Edin Terzic.
Lucien Favre was sacked as Dortmund boss after a 5-1 humbling at recently promoted Stuttgart on Sunday.
Reus converted on the rebound after his penalty was saved to make sure the visitors immediately bounced back.
Raphael Guerreiro had opened the scoring for Dortmund before Kevin Mohwald levelled in the first half.
Dortmund have put assistant coach Terzic and youth coaches Sebastian Geppert and Otto Addo in charge until the end of the season, with Terzic acting as the interim manager.
With striker Erling Braut Haaland injured, Terzic handed a first Bundesliga start to Youssoufa Moukoko, who became the youngest player to play a professional match in Germany last month.
The 16-year-old German forward saw an effort saved by Jiri Pavlenka and the Werder Bremen goalkeeper was also equal to Reus' effort from the spot late on.
But the Germany international turned in at the second attempt to end Dortmund's run of three games without a win in the German top flight.
They move up to fourth as a result, three points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, albeit having played a game more.
Line-ups
Werder Bremen
- 1Pavlenka
- 36GroßBooked at 54mins
- 21ToprakSubstituted forAguat 86'minutes
- 32Friedl
- 23Gebre Selassie
- 35Eggestein
- 34MbomSubstituted forSchmidat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6MöhwaldSubstituted forBittencourtat 66'minutes
- 5Augustinsson
- 19SargentSubstituted forWoltemadeat 66'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 8OsakoSubstituted forErrasat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Bittencourt
- 13Veljkovic
- 17Agu
- 18Moisander
- 20Schmid
- 22Chong
- 27Kapino
- 29Erras
- 41Woltemade
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 2MoreySubstituted forPiszczekat 85'minutes
- 16Akanji
- 15HummelsSubstituted forZagadouat 85'minutes
- 13Guerreiro
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forBrandtat 73'minutes
- 28WitselBooked at 59mins
- 7Sancho
- 11ReusBooked at 35mins
- 32Reyna
- 18MoukokoSubstituted forCanat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Zagadou
- 8Dahoud
- 14Schulz
- 19Brandt
- 20Carvalho
- 23Can
- 26Piszczek
- 30Passlack
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Robert Schröder
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna.
Booking
Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen).
Post update
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Nick Woltemade (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nick Woltemade (SV Werder Bremen).
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Romano Schmid replaces Jean-Manuel Mbom.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Felix Agu replaces Ömer Toprak.
Post update
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Ömer Toprak (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Lukasz Piszczek replaces Mateu Morey.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Mats Hummels because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).
- Want all the goals and talking points from Sunday's Premier League games? MOTD2 is streaming now