Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Athletic Club 1.
Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to move level on points at the top of La Liga.
Athletic's Raul Garcia was sent off early on after two bookings for fouls on Toni Kroos, who put Real ahead with a first-time drive before the break.
Ander Capa equalised for Athletic at the second attempt after he had a shot saved by Thibaut Courtois.
Benzema scored twice to win the game for Real, heading in and then drilling an injury-time second.
That clinching goal came moments after Courtois denied Mikel Vesga an equaliser with a fine save.
Real have now won four games in a row in all competitions as they continue to turn their season around.
Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are all on 26 points at the top of La Liga.
Barcelona, who are nine points behind the trio, host Real Sociedad on Wednesday (20:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 23Mendy
- 10Modric
- 8Kroos
- 17VázquezBooked at 42minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 75'minutes
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forIscoat 64'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forAsensioat 63'minutes
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 19Odriozola
- 22Isco
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
Ath Bilbao
- 1Simón
- 21CapaSubstituted forLekueat 80'minutes
- 5ÁlvarezBooked at 80mins
- 4Martínez
- 17Berchiche
- 14García Carrillo
- 27VencedorSubstituted forVesgaat 66'minutes
- 18De MarcosSubstituted forMuniainat 80'minutes
- 22GarcíaBooked at 13mins
- 12Berenguer RemiroSubstituted forCórdobaat 59'minutes
- 9WilliamsSubstituted forVillalibreat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Morcillo
- 3Núñez
- 6Vesga
- 8López
- 10Muniain
- 11Córdoba
- 13Ezkieta
- 15Lekue
- 16Sancet
- 19Kodro
- 20Villalibre
- 24Balenziaga
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Athletic Club 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Unai Simón.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Athletic Club 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yeray Álvarez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Post update
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).
Post update
Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Post update
Dani García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Post update
Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
Post update
Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Rodrygo.
Post update
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Iñigo Córdoba (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Íñigo Lekue.
Post update
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Iker Muniain replaces Óscar De Marcos.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Íñigo Lekue replaces Ander Capa.
- Want all the goals and talking points from Sunday's Premier League games? MOTD2 is streaming now