Celtic v Ross County

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|18
|16
|2
|0
|50
|5
|45
|50
|2
|Celtic
|15
|10
|4
|1
|37
|14
|23
|34
|3
|Aberdeen
|17
|10
|4
|3
|25
|17
|8
|34
|4
|Hibernian
|18
|9
|6
|3
|29
|17
|12
|33
|5
|Motherwell
|18
|6
|3
|9
|22
|25
|-3
|21
|6
|Dundee Utd
|18
|5
|6
|7
|14
|23
|-9
|21
|7
|Livingston
|17
|5
|3
|9
|18
|25
|-7
|18
|8
|St Mirren
|17
|5
|3
|9
|12
|24
|-12
|18
|9
|Kilmarnock
|18
|5
|2
|11
|18
|24
|-6
|17
|10
|St Johnstone
|18
|4
|5
|9
|17
|25
|-8
|17
|11
|Hamilton
|18
|5
|2
|11
|21
|40
|-19
|17
|12
|Ross County
|18
|3
|4
|11
|10
|34
|-24
|13
