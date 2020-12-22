Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Harry Kane scored the winner in a 2-1 Premier League win the last time Tottenham played at Stoke in April 2018

Jose Mourinho says he will field a mixed side for Tottenham's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Stoke City.

Spurs are two wins away from reaching the final as they chase a first major trophy since 2008.

Mourinho intends to send out a side containing Premier League regulars and players who have featured in the Europa League.

"I think a mixture," he said when asked what sort of team he would be fielding against Championship side Stoke.

Mourinho, whose side have qualified for the last 32 of the Europa League, added: "I think we need some players who need to play and deserve to play.

"From the ones that are playing more times, others where we don't have great options to make changes and have to keep them, but I will try to give a little bit of a rest to two or three."

Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt after suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-0 defeat to Leicester at the weekend, with fellow countryman Erik Lamela (Achilles) and defender Japhet Tanganga (shoulder) out.

With the semi-finals one-legged games, Spurs are three victories from winning the competition for the first time since 2008, when they beat Chelsea 2-1 after extra time.

But Mourinho, whose side are on a three-match run without a win, is not taking anything for granted.

"The difference between Championship and Premier League is minimal," added the Portuguese.

"The teams are very good, they have very good players and have very good coaches.

"So even the fact we play Stoke, or Newcastle play Brentford, does not give us easier matches than the others.

"It is a difficult competition to win. We need to win three matches."