Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dundee United are ready to join Aberdeen in the pre-contract fight for Ross County striker Ross Stewart. (Daily Record) external-link

Chairman Dave Cormack insists Aberdeen will push as hard as they can to try to split Rangers and Celtic and chase the dream of bringing money-spinning Champions League football to Pittodrie. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts will pay a special tribute to former captain Marius Zaliukas by wearing his No.26 on their shorts in Sunday's Scottish Cup final - and manager Robbie Neilson is determined to go one better and lift the trophy for his former team-mate. (Daily Record) external-link

Pundit Danny Murphy reckons his former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard could pull off a sensational loan move and bring out-of-favour Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli to Rangers. (talkSPORT via Scottish Sun external-link )

Former Celtic hero Lubo Moravcik reckons his old team can catch Rangers in the title race and says the Premiership leaders are "not a top team but a team in top form". (Scotsman) external-link

Joe Aribo believes winning the Betfred Cup this season will bring the Rangers squad even closer together - but has warned his team-mates St Mirren will be desperate to end their 27 game unbeaten run. (Herald) external-link

Former Celtic star Charlie Nicholas says that manager Neil Lennon needs to "take the blinkers off" if he is thinking about playing captain Scott Brown in Sunday's Scottish Cup final. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen aim set to sell full-back Ronald Hernandez one year after paying £800,000 for the Venezuelan international, reveals manager Derek McInnes. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Head coach Jack Ross says his sights are set firmly on winning silverware after Hibs battled through to a third successive semi-final by edging past Alloa in the League Cup. (Daily Record) external-link