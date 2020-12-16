Last updated on .From the section West Brom

West Brom have appointed Sam Allardyce as manager on an 18-month contract.

Allardyce, 66, has not managed since leaving Everton in 2018 but takes over after the club sacked Slaven Bilic.

The former England boss has taken charge of seven clubs in the Premier League and is yet to be relegated from the top flight.

Allardyce joins the Baggies along with long-time assistant Sammy Lee with the club 19th in the Premier League table with seven points.

The Dudley-born manager started his coaching career with West Brom under Brian Talbot in 1989 and his first game as boss will be when West Brom host Aston Villa in a West Midlands derby on Sunday.

The Baggies have gathered their seven points from 13 league games, with eight defeats, though they earned a surprise 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Tuesday.

They have won only one Premier League match this season, beating bottom club Sheffield United 1-0 on 28 November.

West Brom sporting and technical director Luke Dowling, said: "In Sam we have a man who has a proven Premier League pedigree with a track record of improving every club he has managed.

"We believe and, more importantly Sam believes, we have a group of players that have the quality needed to give the club its best chance of Premier League survival."

Allardyce was sacked by Everton in May 2018 after six months in charge. The side were 13th in the Premier League when he took over and finished the season in eighth but Allardyce was criticised for the side's style of play during his reign.

Before joining the Toffees, Allardyce had resigned as Crystal Palace manager after five months with the side.

More to follow.