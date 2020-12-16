Last updated on .From the section Derby

Curtis Davies joined Derby from Hull in the summer of 2017

Derby County defender Curtis Davies is to have surgery on an Achilles injury and will be out "long term", says Rams caretaker manager Wayne Rooney.

The 35-year-old was forced off on a stretcher during Derby's goalless draw against Brentford on 9 December.

Former Birmingham City and Hull City centre-half Davies has made 12 Championship appearances this season.

"We hope his surgery goes well and we will help him in every possible way during his recovery," said Rooney.

"It's a shame for him and it's a shame for the club."

Rooney was speaking after Wednesday's 2-0 home victory over Swansea City, a result that extended their unbeaten run to six games.