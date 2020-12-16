Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Players from both sides took a knee before the game which Cambridge won 2-1

The Football Association is looking into a crowd-related incident at Cambridge United after fans were heard booing players taking the knee before Tuesday's fixture against Colchester.

The FA has sought observations from the club about what happened at the Abbey Stadium, BBC Sport understands.

Cambridge said the actions of a "tiny majority" were "hugely disappointing".

If identified, fans who booed the anti-racism gesture would face a ban, the League Two club added.

Investigations into similar incidents at both Millwall and Colchester earlier in December are ongoing.

The information-gathering process is understood to be continuing in both of those cases.

A supporter at League Two side Exeter City was also heard booing players taking the knee before their game against Harrogate Town on the same evening, but they were ejected from the ground.

No further action is expected to be taken by the FA regarding this.

Jeering fans 'not welcome'

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner condemned the incident before his side's League Two game as "unacceptable" and the club issued a statement on the matter on Wednesday morning.

"As a club we pride ourselves on our work across the city in promoting inclusion and diversity and in seeking to create a tolerant and welcoming atmosphere that makes everyone feel they can be part of Cambridge United," they said.

"It was therefore hugely disappointing that, last night, a tiny minority should choose to boo when players took the knee before the start of the game, even if this was quickly drowned out by applause from the vast majority.

"We are not going to attempt to second guess their motivation at what is clearly an act expressed to send an anti-racist message.

"We want to make clear that they are not welcome at Cambridge United. They do not share our values as a club. We will do what we can to try to identify them and when we do they will face a ban."

The promise to ban supporters echoed a statement from Robbie Cowling, the chairman of Tuesday's visitors Colchester, after a similar incident at their home game with Grimsby earlier in December.