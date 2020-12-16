Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Josh Sheehan's late penalty against Salford helped Newport avoid defeat

Salford City boss Richie Wellens has questioned the quality of League Two referees after a penalty was given against them in the final minute of Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Newport County.

The Ammies led through Tom Clarke's header before the controversial finale.

Di'Shon Bernard was adjudged to have fouled Kevin Ellison, with Josh Sheehan's penalty sealing a late point.

"If we had VAR then we're walking away with three points," Wellens told BBC Radio Manchester after the match.

"We're professional, so the referees should be professional.

"They are [professional] at the top level, but at that level they've got VAR. How does that work?"

The result meant that Salford missed the chance to go sixth in the League Two table, while leaders Newport maintained their place at the top of the table.

When asked by BBC Radio Manchester whether he had spoken to referee Ross Joyce after full-time, Wellens said: "You can't. They use Covid as an excuse.

"I don't know what his fitness levels are so when he's getting tired, your concentration and your efficiency to make clear decisions are affected."

On Wednesday, the Football Association told BBC Sport it was aware of Wellens' comments.