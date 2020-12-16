Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Ian Evatt's Bolton Wanderers are 12th in League Two after 18 games of the 2020-21 campaign

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt's job title has changed to manager with Peter Atherton joining him as the club's assistant manager.

The change comes after former head of football operations Tobias Phoenix left the League Two club last week.

"Ian and his staff have made fantastic progress since their appointment," chairman Sharon Brittan said.

"The title of manager is now reflective of his position at the forefront of the football department."

Evatt had previously worked as head coach since joining Bolton from Barrow in July.