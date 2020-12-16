Feeney had a spell as assistant manager at Notts County before taking over at Ards

There were quite a few eyebrows raised by Irish League supporters when Warren Feeney made his surprise move to Bulgaria.

The former Northern Ireland international quit as boss of Championship side Ards to take over at second-tier Bulgarian club OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad last November.

Having finished 11th last season, Feeney recently led his side to the top of the league table and they are currently second, level on points with leaders Lokomotiv Sofia at the halfway point of the campaign.

Now back home in Northern Ireland for the league's extended winter break, he admits that it was not just Irish League onlookers who were surprised when he landed at the club whose youth academy once honed the talents of Dimitar Berbatov.

"I wanted to come in and hit the ground running with intensity, which the players were not used to, and I knew I would be met with some resistance," he explained.

"The style of play that Bulgarians are used to is very slow. They are quite technical, but I wanted to to get that energy and enthusiasm into them, get them to move the ball quicker. A few eyebrows were raised."

While it may have taken time for the players to get used to the ex-Linfield manager's methods, a run of five wins and a draw in their last six league outings has left them on course to secure an automatic promotion place.

"The good thing is that the players have bought into what I'm trying to do, the way I want them to train and the way I want them to play," Feeney continued.

"It has been tough, we train six days a week at 100% because the harder you train the easier the games become. I did say at the start of the season that we wouldn't kick in until November and thankfully we did. We were on a great run before the winter break."

Embracing Bulgarian football culture

Feeney's spell at Ards included relegation from the Irish Premiership

As happy as he is to be back home with his family - who have stayed in Co Down and travelled to Bulgaria to see him when they can - Feeney is disappointed that the momentum his team had has been disrupted by the winter break.

"We were on a good run of form and it's nice to be top, but I'm not one to get carried away. When you look at the big names in the top league, we want to be up there with them," he said.

"The likes of CSKA Sofia, Ludogorets and Lokomotiv Plovdiv are all huge clubs and it would be great to get promotion and go and compete against them in the top flight."

While it was never a move he could have predicted, Feeney is very settled in Bulgaria and believes that immersing himself in the country's football culture has been a factor in the team's success so far.

"Football's my life, there are ups and downs but I love it. I feel I have embraced a new country, a new culture and a new style of football.

"I think it is important to respect the country I'm living and working in, so I've been learning the language and the culture, and I think that is half the battle. The majority of the players can speak English but I have a translator as well. They certainly know when I'm shouting."

Recruitment advice from Ronnie McFall

Feeney quit as Linfield manager in October 2015 to become assistant boss at Newport County

Having revamped his squad significantly when he first took over, Feeney is keen to add further to his panel again when the transfer window opens in January.

And, when it comes to liaising with club owners about transfer budgets, the 39-year-old said he is guided by advice he received during his reign at Linfield from then long-serving Portadown manager Ronnie McFall.

"The owners are always very honest with me. I've been on the phone to them asking for more money to buy new players in January - if you don't ask, you don't get," he continued.

"I always remember a bit of advice that Ronnie McFall gave me when I was managing Linfield and we played his Portadown team. They had just beaten us and he said 'make sure you spend the money, because the man behind you certainly will'. It has always stuck in my mind and I'm grateful to big Ronnie for saying that."

In demand for NI's Bulgaria trip

Feeney scored five goals for Northern Ireland

Having played 46 times for Northern Ireland and having continuing debates with people at Pirin about which country is better, Feeney was particularly pleased when the recent World Cup draw placed Ian Baraclough's side in a qualifying group with Bulgaria.

He knows the Bulgarian players well and is confident Northern Ireland can get can a positive result against them, home and away.

"I'm actually glad because I have so much banter over here, with the locals telling me that Bulgaria are better than NI, but I tell them that we will keep looking down on them from our higher position in the world rankings.

"They will be tough games but they are ones that Northern Ireland can win. One thing with Bulgaria at the minute is that they are not scoring, but they can frustrate teams."

It is not known yet how many Northern Ireland fans will be allowed to make the trip for the match in Bulgaria in October - but Feeney revealed he has already had numerous messages from friends back home asking if they can stay with him for the trip.

By then, of course, he will be hoping to be negotiating his way through the Bulgarian top flight.