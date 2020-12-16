Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glentoran won the league title last week for the first time in six years

Wednesday night's Women's Premiership match between champions Glentoran and Sion Swifts has been called off because of a waterlogged pitch at the Oval.

A decision was made to postpone the match following a pitch inspection at the east Belfast venue on Wednesday afternoon.

A new date for what is the final fixture of the league campaign has not been announced.

The Glens won the title with victory over Crusaders last week.

Sion are third in the table and cannot catch second-placed Linfield, who are five points ahead of them.