Sean Dyche has been Burnley manager since 2012

Prospective Burnley owner ALK Capital is hoping to conclude its takeover of the club in time to give manager Sean Dyche a chance to bolster his squad in the January transfer window.

ALK - run by US-based businessman Alan Pace - is pursuing its takeover ambitions at the same time as a separate deal involving Cheshire-based lawyer Chris Farnell and Egyptian businessman Mohamed El Kashashy.

The Premier League is yet to rule on either bid but ALK feels it is in pole position.

And, while it is not anticipated there will be any resolution before Christmas, the American sports investment firm is hopeful the matter will be concluded early enough in January to help Dyche in Burnley's battle against relegation.

Burnley have been seriously weakened since last summer because of a combination of releasing out-of-contract players and not replacing them.

The club dropped back into the relegation zone after Fulham's draw with Brighton on Wednesday but they do have two matches in hand and will climb out of the bottom three if they avoid defeat against Aston Villa on Thursday (18:00 GMT).