Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Heart of Midlothian Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 20 December Time: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland & online, live radio coverage on Radio Scotland &.text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill and Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr will be BBC Scotland's pundits for Sunday's Scottish Cup final.

Rob MacLean will host the programme, which starts at 13:15 GMT on BBC One Scotland, and Liam McLeod will commentate alongside Billy Dodds.

You can listen to the game on BBC Radio Scotland from 13:15, with Pat Bonner and Neil McCann joining Richard Gordon.

You can also follow all the action on the BBC Sport website and app.