Iniesta was injured in a quarter-final which his Vissel Kobe side won on penalties in Qatar

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta is expected to be out for four months after having thigh surgery.

He was injured playing for Japan's Vissel Kobe against Suwon Bluewings in the Asian Champions League last Thursday, and on Tuesday had surgery on the rectus femoris of his right leg.

Iniesta, 36, joined Kobe in 2018 after making 442 appearances for Barcelona.

His medal haul with the Catalan club includes four Champions Leagues and nine La Liga titles.

Iniesta, who scored the winner for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final, said: "After many tests I took the advice of my medical team and we have considered that the best option for me was to get surgery and speed up the recovery.

"The surgery has been a success and I am feeling very well."