Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lucy Graham scored the only goal as Everton beat Manchester United - but both sides still went out of the FA Women's Continental League Cup

Lucy Graham's winner helped Everton beat Manchester United as both sides bowed out of the FA Women's Continental League Cup at Walton Hall Park.

Scotland international Graham found the net in the 74th minute after excellent work from Hayley Raso.

Everton keeper Sandy MacIver then denied Katie Zelem a late equaliser.

With Manchester United already out, Everton failed to win by the five clear goals needed to go through as a best runner-up.

Instead, only runaway leaders Manchester City progressed from Group C and qualified for the last eight.

Kick-off of the tie at Walton Hall Park was delayed by 20 minutes because of an issue with one of the goalposts.

It was the visitors who dominated once the game got under way, with Jane Ross having a goal ruled out for offside in the 58th minute.

But Willie Kirk's Everton grew into the fixture and grabbed the winner when Graham netted her fifth goal of the season.